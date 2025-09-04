Exposition « Approches » Bozouls
Exposition « Approches » Bozouls jeudi 4 septembre 2025.
Exposition « Approches »
8 allée Paul Causse Bozouls Aveyron
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2025-09-04
fin : 2025-09-27
Date(s) :
2025-09-04
L’artiste Guillaume JeanJean (IWOK) présente son exposition Approches
Le vernissage de son exposition Approches se tiendra le jeudi 4 septembre 2025 à 18h30, à la Galerie de Bozouls. .
8 allée Paul Causse Bozouls 12340 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 51 28 00 accueil@bozouls.fr
English :
Artist Guillaume JeanJean (IWOK) presents his « Approches » exhibition
German :
Der Künstler Guillaume JeanJean (IWOK) präsentiert seine Ausstellung « Approches »
Italiano :
L’artista Guillaume JeanJean (IWOK) presenta la sua mostra « Approcci »
Espanol :
El artista Guillaume JeanJean (IWOK) presenta su exposición « Enfoques
L’événement Exposition « Approches » Bozouls a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)