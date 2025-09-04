Exposition « Approches » Bozouls

8 allée Paul Causse Bozouls Aveyron

Début : Vendredi 2025-09-04
fin : 2025-09-27

L’artiste Guillaume JeanJean (IWOK) présente son exposition Approches
Le vernissage de son exposition Approches se tiendra le jeudi 4 septembre 2025 à 18h30, à la Galerie de Bozouls.   .

8 allée Paul Causse Bozouls 12340 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 51 28 00  accueil@bozouls.fr

English :

Artist Guillaume JeanJean (IWOK) presents his « Approches » exhibition

German :

Der Künstler Guillaume JeanJean (IWOK) präsentiert seine Ausstellung « Approches »

Italiano :

L’artista Guillaume JeanJean (IWOK) presenta la sua mostra « Approcci »

Espanol :

El artista Guillaume JeanJean (IWOK) presenta su exposición « Enfoques

