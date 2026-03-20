Exposition artisqtique de Solange Salmon Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Le Brethon

Exposition artisqtique de Solange Salmon

Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Chapelle Saint-Mayeul Le Brethon Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-04 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-05 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-04 2026-07-05

Dans le cadre des expositions artistiques organisées par l’association AGORA à la Chapelle Saint-Mayeul, Solange Salmon propose Inspiration nature : exposition d’aquarelles et d’acryliques autour de paysages, d’oiseaux et de l’abstrait.

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Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Chapelle Saint-Mayeul Le Brethon 03350 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 06 87 97

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English :

As part of the art exhibitions organized by the AGORA association at the Chapelle Saint-Mayeul, Solange Salmon presents Inspiration nature : an exhibition of watercolors and acrylics based on landscapes, birds and abstracts.

L’événement Exposition artisqtique de Solange Salmon Le Brethon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par Montluçon Tourisme