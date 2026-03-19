Exposition artistique d’Alexandre Fontaines Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Le Brethon

Exposition artistique d’Alexandre Fontaines

Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Chapelle Saint-Mayeul Le Brethon Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-07 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-06 2026-06-07

Dans le cadre des expositions artistiques organisées par l’association AGORA à la Chapelle Saint-Mayeul, Alexandre Fontaines propose Passion animalière : photos d’animaux sauvages en Forêt de Tronçais et en Sologne.

Tout public. Accès libre.

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Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Chapelle Saint-Mayeul Le Brethon 03350 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 06 87 97

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English :

As part of the art exhibitions organized by the AGORA association at the Chapelle Saint-Mayeul, Alexandre Fontaines presents Passion animalière : photos of wild animals in the Forêt de Tronçais and Sologne.

Open to all. Free admission.

L’événement Exposition artistique d’Alexandre Fontaines Le Brethon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par Montluçon Tourisme