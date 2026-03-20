Exposition artistique de Christiane Boissery et Marie-Odile Fievet Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Le Brethon
Exposition artistique de Christiane Boissery et Marie-Odile Fievet Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Le Brethon samedi 11 juillet 2026.
Exposition artistique de Christiane Boissery et Marie-Odile Fievet
Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Chapelle Saint-Mayeul Le Brethon Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-12 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-11 2026-07-12
Dans le cadre des expositions artistiques organisées par l’association AGORA à la Chapelle Saint-Mayeul, Christiane Boissery et Marie-Odile Fievet exposent leurs pastels, leurs aquarelles et leurs sculptures.
Tout public. Accès libre.
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Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Chapelle Saint-Mayeul Le Brethon 03350 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 06 87 97
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English :
Christiane Boissery and Marie-Odile Fievet are exhibiting their pastels, watercolors and sculptures at the Chapelle Saint-Mayeul as part of the art exhibitions organized by the AGORA association.
Open to all. Free admission.
L’événement Exposition artistique de Christiane Boissery et Marie-Odile Fievet Le Brethon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par Montluçon Tourisme