Exposition artistique de Fabien Devilliers & Martine Bivort Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Le Brethon
Exposition artistique de Fabien Devilliers & Martine Bivort Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Le Brethon samedi 20 juin 2026.
Exposition artistique de Fabien Devilliers & Martine Bivort
Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Chapelle Saint-Mayeul Le Brethon Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 14:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-20 2026-06-21
Dans le cadre des expositions artistiques organisées par l’association AGORA à la Chapelle Saint-Mayeul, Fabien devilliers propose Paysages : exposition de photographies. Il sera accompagné de Martine Bivort et ses sculptures en bronze.
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Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Chapelle Saint-Mayeul Le Brethon 03350 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 06 87 97
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English :
As part of the art exhibitions organized by the AGORA association at the Chapelle Saint-Mayeul, Fabien Devilliers presents Paysages : an exhibition of photographs. He will be accompanied by Martine Bivort and her bronze sculptures.
L’événement Exposition artistique de Fabien Devilliers & Martine Bivort Le Brethon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par Montluçon Tourisme