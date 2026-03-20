Exposition artistique de Fabien Devilliers & Martine Bivort Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Le Brethon

Exposition artistique de Fabien Devilliers & Martine Bivort

Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Chapelle Saint-Mayeul Le Brethon Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-20 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-20 2026-06-21

Dans le cadre des expositions artistiques organisées par l’association AGORA à la Chapelle Saint-Mayeul, Fabien devilliers propose Paysages : exposition de photographies. Il sera accompagné de Martine Bivort et ses sculptures en bronze.

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Chapelle Saint-Mayeul- La Bouteille Chapelle Saint-Mayeul Le Brethon 03350 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 06 87 97

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English :

As part of the art exhibitions organized by the AGORA association at the Chapelle Saint-Mayeul, Fabien Devilliers presents Paysages : an exhibition of photographs. He will be accompanied by Martine Bivort and her bronze sculptures.

L’événement Exposition artistique de Fabien Devilliers & Martine Bivort Le Brethon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par Montluçon Tourisme