Exposition artistique Isabelle Houllé – Alsting

Moselle

Exposition artistique Isabelle Houllé  1 Place de la mairie Alsting Moselle

Début : Vendredi 2025-05-26
fin : 2025-08-20

2025-05-26

Exposition de peinture à l’huile et d’aquarelle.Tout public
1 Place de la mairie
Alsting 57515 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 99 15 20  mairiealsting@rtvc.fr

English :

Exhibition of oil and watercolor paintings.

German :

Ausstellung von Öl- und Aquarellmalerei.

Italiano :

Mostra di pittura a olio e acquerello.

Espanol :

Exposición de óleos y acuarelas.

