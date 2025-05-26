Exposition artistique Isabelle Houllé – Alsting, 26 mai 2025 07:00, Alsting.
Moselle
Exposition artistique Isabelle Houllé 1 Place de la mairie Alsting Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-05-26
fin : 2025-08-20
Date(s) :
2025-05-26
Exposition de peinture à l’huile et d’aquarelle.Tout public
0 .
1 Place de la mairie
Alsting 57515 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 99 15 20 mairiealsting@rtvc.fr
English :
Exhibition of oil and watercolor paintings.
German :
Ausstellung von Öl- und Aquarellmalerei.
Italiano :
Mostra di pittura a olio e acquerello.
Espanol :
Exposición de óleos y acuarelas.
L’événement Exposition artistique Isabelle Houllé Alsting a été mis à jour le 2025-05-23 par FORBACH TOURISME