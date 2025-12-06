Exposition atelier tableaux, carterie… Nogent-sur-Vernisson

Exposition atelier tableaux

Exposition atelier tableaux, carterie… Nogent-sur-Vernisson samedi 6 décembre 2025.

Exposition atelier tableaux, carterie…

Nogent-sur-Vernisson Loiret

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-12-06 2025-12-13

Exposition atelier tableaux, carterie…
Vente de créations uniques papiers artisanaux, carterie, carnets, tableaux, calligraphie, petites décorations de Noël au crochet…   .

Nogent-sur-Vernisson 45290 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 45 43 04 76  marysedemaison45@gmail.com

English :

Workshop exhibition paintings, cartery…

L’événement Exposition atelier tableaux, carterie… Nogent-sur-Vernisson a été mis à jour le 2025-12-02 par OT GATINAIS SUD