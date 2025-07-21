Exposition au cinéma: « Seventies » Place Dutours Prayssac

Début : 2025-07-21

fin : 2025-08-11

2025-07-21

Cat’s expose « Seventies », mosaïques et patchwork, au Cinéma Louis Malle cet été.

Place Dutours Cinéma Louis Malle Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie contact@cinemalouismalle.fr

Cat’s exhibits « Seventies », mosaics and patchwork, at the Cinéma Louis Malle this summer.

Cat’s stellt diesen Sommer « Seventies », Mosaike und Patchwork, im Cinéma Louis Malle aus.

Cat’s espone « Seventies », mosaici e patchwork, al Cinéma Louis Malle quest’estate.

Cat’s expone este verano « Seventies », mosaicos y patchwork, en el Cinéma Louis Malle.

