Exposition au cinéma: « Seventies »
Place Dutours Cinéma Louis Malle Prayssac Lot
Gratuit
Début : 2025-07-21
fin : 2025-08-11
2025-07-21
Cat’s expose « Seventies », mosaïques et patchwork, au Cinéma Louis Malle cet été.
Place Dutours Cinéma Louis Malle Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie contact@cinemalouismalle.fr
English :
Cat’s exhibits « Seventies », mosaics and patchwork, at the Cinéma Louis Malle this summer.
German :
Cat’s stellt diesen Sommer « Seventies », Mosaike und Patchwork, im Cinéma Louis Malle aus.
Italiano :
Cat’s espone « Seventies », mosaici e patchwork, al Cinéma Louis Malle quest’estate.
Espanol :
Cat’s expone este verano « Seventies », mosaicos y patchwork, en el Cinéma Louis Malle.
