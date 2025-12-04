EXPOSITION AU FIL DES CONTES MÉDIATHÈQUE DU FAUGA Le Fauga

EXPOSITION AU FIL DES CONTES

MÉDIATHÈQUE DU FAUGA 5 Place Cazalères Le Fauga Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-01-14

fin : 2026-04-15

Venez découvrir à la médiathèque l’exposition “Au fil des Contes.”

Venez partager en famille ou entre amis ce moment de partage autour de cette thème. .

MÉDIATHÈQUE DU FAUGA 5 Place Cazalères Le Fauga 31410 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 35 04 13 bibliotheque@lefauga.fr

Come and discover the Au fil des Contes exhibition at the multimedia library

