Exposition au Fournil LE FOURNIL Moutiers-en-Puisaye samedi 2 août 2025.
LE FOURNIL 5 Rue de l’Église Moutiers-en-Puisaye Yonne
Gratuit
Début : 2025-08-02 15:00:00
fin : 2025-09-14 17:00:00
2025-08-02
Jocelyne CORNET expose ses peintures et sculptures,
Sylvain ROBARDET expose ses vitraux et compositions en verre.
VERNISSAGE ET DEMONSTRATION DE PEINTURE PAR JOCELYNE CORNET LE 2 AOUT A 17 HEURES AU FOURNIL DE MOUTIERS. .
LE FOURNIL 5 Rue de l’Église Moutiers-en-Puisaye 89520 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté lesamisdemoutiers.89@orange.fr
