Exposition au Fournil LE FOURNIL Moutiers-en-Puisaye samedi 2 août 2025.

LE FOURNIL 5 Rue de l’Église Moutiers-en-Puisaye Yonne

Gratuit

Début : 2025-08-02 15:00:00

fin : 2025-09-14 17:00:00

2025-08-02

Jocelyne CORNET expose ses peintures et sculptures,

Sylvain ROBARDET expose ses vitraux et compositions en verre.

VERNISSAGE ET DEMONSTRATION DE PEINTURE PAR JOCELYNE CORNET LE 2 AOUT A 17 HEURES AU FOURNIL DE MOUTIERS. .

LE FOURNIL 5 Rue de l’Église Moutiers-en-Puisaye 89520 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté lesamisdemoutiers.89@orange.fr

