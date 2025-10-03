Exposition « Aurélien Morisse peinture, un chemin de vie » Gourdon

Exposition « Aurélien Morisse peinture, un chemin de vie »

Place Noël Poujade Gourdon Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-10-03 18:30:00
fin : 2025-10-24

2025-10-03 2025-10-24

Exposition posthume.
Place Noël Poujade Gourdon 46300 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 41 30 92 

English :

Posthumous exhibition.

German :

Posthume Ausstellung.

Italiano :

Mostra postuma.

Espanol :

Exposición póstuma.

