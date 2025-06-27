Exposition avicole – Salle George Sand Cons-la-Grandville 27 juin 2025 07:00
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Exposition avicole Salle George Sand Rue de la Poste Cons-la-Grandville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Exposition avicole.
Buvette et restauration.
Marché de l’artisanat le 29 juin.Tout public
Salle George Sand Rue de la Poste
Cons-la-Grandville 54870 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est asso.avicole.montigny@gmail.com
English :
Poultry exhibition.
Refreshments and catering.
Craft market on June 29.
German :
Ausstellung von Geflügel.
Getränke und Speisen.
Kunsthandwerksmarkt am 29. Juni.
Italiano :
Esposizione di pollame.
Ristoro e ristorazione.
Mercatino dell’artigianato il 29 giugno.
Espanol :
Exposición de aves de corral.
Refrescos y catering.
Mercado artesanal el 29 de junio.
