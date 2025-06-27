Exposition avicole – Salle George Sand Cons-la-Grandville 27 juin 2025 07:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Exposition avicole  Salle George Sand Rue de la Poste Cons-la-Grandville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-06-27
fin : 2025-06-29

Date(s) :
2025-06-27

Exposition avicole.
Buvette et restauration.
Marché de l’artisanat le 29 juin.Tout public
Salle George Sand Rue de la Poste
Cons-la-Grandville 54870 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est   asso.avicole.montigny@gmail.com

English :

Poultry exhibition.
Refreshments and catering.
Craft market on June 29.

German :

Ausstellung von Geflügel.
Getränke und Speisen.
Kunsthandwerksmarkt am 29. Juni.

Italiano :

Esposizione di pollame.
Ristoro e ristorazione.
Mercatino dell’artigianato il 29 giugno.

Espanol :

Exposición de aves de corral.
Refrescos y catering.
Mercado artesanal el 29 de junio.

