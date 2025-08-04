EXPOSITION Barfleur

L’association Art’mâteur organise une exposition à la galerie. Des artistes vont se succéder chaque semaine pendant le mois d’août.

Ils seront heureux de vous accueillir et de partager avec vous leur méthode de travail.

55 rue Saint Thomas Becket Barfleur 50760 Manche Normandie +33 6 79 35 24 42 associationartmateur50@gmail.com

English : EXPOSITION

The Art’mâteur association organizes an exhibition at the gallery. A succession of artists will be on show each week during August.

They’ll be delighted to welcome you and share their working methods.

German :

Der Verein Art’mâteur organisiert eine Ausstellung in der Galerie. Während des Monats August werden jede Woche wechselnde Künstler auftreten.

Sie freuen sich, Sie zu empfangen und ihre Arbeitsmethoden mit Ihnen zu teilen.

Italiano :

L’associazione Art’mâteur organizza una mostra presso la galleria. Ogni settimana, per tutto il mese di agosto, saranno presenti una serie di artisti.

Saranno lieti di accogliervi e di condividere con voi i loro metodi di lavoro.

Espanol :

La asociación Art’mâteur organiza una exposición en la galería. Una sucesión de artistas se expondrá cada semana durante todo el mes de agosto.

Estarán encantados de recibirle y compartir con usted sus métodos de trabajo.

