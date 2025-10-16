EXPOSITION BIENNALE DE LA PHOTO Bages
EXPOSITION BIENNALE DE LA PHOTO Bages jeudi 16 octobre 2025.
EXPOSITION BIENNALE DE LA PHOTO
9 Avenue de la Méditerranée Bages Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-16 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-25 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-16
Exposition d’un collectif de photographes, club photo de Bages
.
9 Avenue de la Méditerranée Bages 66670 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie bages.photoclub@gmail.com
English :
Exhibition by a group of photographers, Bages photo club
German :
Ausstellung eines Fotografenkollektivs, Fotoclub von Bages
Italiano :
Mostra di un gruppo di fotografi, Bages Photo Club
Espanol :
Exposición de un grupo de fotógrafos, Bages Photo Club
L’événement EXPOSITION BIENNALE DE LA PHOTO Bages a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE