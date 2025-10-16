EXPOSITION BIENNALE DE LA PHOTO Bages

9 Avenue de la Méditerranée Bages Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-16 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-25 19:00:00

Exposition d’un collectif de photographes, club photo de Bages
9 Avenue de la Méditerranée Bages 66670 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie   bages.photoclub@gmail.com

English :

Exhibition by a group of photographers, Bages photo club

German :

Ausstellung eines Fotografenkollektivs, Fotoclub von Bages

Italiano :

Mostra di un gruppo di fotografi, Bages Photo Club

Espanol :

Exposición de un grupo de fotógrafos, Bages Photo Club

