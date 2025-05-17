Exposition carnet de voyage dans le Rajasthan – Centre du Patrimoine Arménien Valence, 17 mai 2025 07:00, Valence.

À partir de photographies d’un voyage réalisé au printemps 2025 en Inde, dans le Rajasthan, des élèves partagent leur regard sur la société indienne contemporaine.

Centre du Patrimoine Arménien 14 rue Louis Gallet

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 80 13 00 contact@le-cpa.com

English :

Using photographs taken during a trip to Rajasthan, India, in the spring of 2025, students share their views on contemporary Indian society.

German :

Anhand von Fotografien von einer Reise nach Rajasthan in Indien im Frühjahr 2025 teilen Schülerinnen und Schüler ihre Sicht auf die heutige indische Gesellschaft mit.

Italiano :

Utilizzando le fotografie scattate durante un viaggio in Rajasthan nella primavera del 2025, gli studenti condividono il loro punto di vista sulla società indiana contemporanea.

Espanol :

A partir de fotografías tomadas durante un viaje a Rajastán en la primavera de 2025, los estudiantes comparten sus puntos de vista sobre la sociedad india contemporánea.

