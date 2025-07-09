Exposition Carré sur pattes Vincent Godeau

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : 2026-03-31 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-19 18:00:00

2026-03-31 2026-04-04

EXPO DESSIN GÉOMÉTRIE

Vincent Godeau jongle avec les formes géométriques et colorées, les constructions en volume, en bois ou en papier. Dans son terrain de jeux, on rencontrera des animaux-meubles, des arbres à moteur ou encore quelques personnages à tête-valise.

Vernissage Mardi 31 mars à 19:00 (Gratuit sur réservation)

Exposition accessible aux personnes malentendantes.Enfants

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 56 83 56 louise@centremalraux.com

English :

EXHIBITION DRAWING GEOMETRY

Vincent Godeau juggles with geometric and colorful shapes, and constructions in volume, wood or paper. In his playground, you’ll come across furniture animals, motorized trees and a few suitcase-headed characters.

Opening: Tuesday March 31 at 19:00 (Free on reservation)

Exhibition accessible to the hearing-impaired.

German :

EXPO ZEICHNEN GEOMETRIE

Vincent Godeau jongliert mit geometrischen und farbigen Formen, Volumenkonstruktionen aus Holz oder Papier. Auf seinem Spielplatz trifft man auf Möbeltiere, Motorbäume oder auch einige Figuren mit Kofferkopf.

Vernissage: Dienstag, 31. März um 19:00 Uhr (Kostenlos nach Voranmeldung)

Ausstellung für Hörgeschädigte zugänglich.

Italiano :

MOSTRA DISEGNO GEOMETRIA

Vincent Godeau si destreggia tra forme geometriche e colorate e costruzioni in volume, legno o carta. Nel suo parco giochi si incontrano animali da arredamento, alberi motorizzati e persino alcuni personaggi con la testa di valigia.

Inaugurazione: martedì 31 marzo alle ore 19:00 (gratuito con prenotazione)

Mostra accessibile ai non udenti.

Espanol :

EXPOSICIÓN DIBUJO GEOMETRÍA

Vincent Godeau hace malabarismos con las formas geométricas y coloreadas, y las construcciones en volumen, madera o papel. En su patio de recreo, encontrará animales muebles, árboles motorizados e incluso algunos personajes con cabeza de maleta.

Inauguración: martes 31 de marzo a las 19:00 (gratuito con reserva)

Exposición accesible para personas con discapacidad auditiva.

