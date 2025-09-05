EXPOSITION CATHERINE GAJAC Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

EXPOSITION CATHERINE GAJAC Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines vendredi 5 septembre 2025.

EXPOSITION CATHERINE GAJAC

13 Rue Georges Clemenceau Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-05 09:30:00

fin : 2025-09-21 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-05

Participation à la journée nationale des artistes le 12 septembre. Vernissage le 12/09à 18h.

.

13 Rue Georges Clemenceau Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 89 84 33 mairie.stgenis.serviceculturel@wanadoo.fr

English :

Participation in National Artists’ Day on September 12. Opening on 12/09 at 6pm.

German :

Teilnahme am nationalen Künstlertag am 12. September. Vernissage am 12.09. um 18 Uhr.

Italiano :

Partecipazione alla giornata nazionale degli artisti il 12 settembre. Inaugurazione il 12/09 alle 18.00.

Espanol :

Participación en el día nacional de los artistas el 12 de septiembre. Inauguración el 12/09 a las 18.00 horas.

L’événement EXPOSITION CATHERINE GAJAC Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines a été mis à jour le 2025-08-16 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE