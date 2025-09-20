Exposition - Ce qui reste du voyage Saumur

Exposition - Ce qui reste du voyage Saumur samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Exposition - Ce qui reste du voyage

Rue Molière Saumur Maine-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-21

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Cette exposition réunit le travail de Jean-Luc Marteau, potier-céramiste, et de Nicolas Jolivot, auteur-illustrateur.

.

Rue Molière Saumur 49400 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire +33 2 41 83 30 31 villearthistoire@saumur.fr

English :

This exhibition brings together the work of potter-ceramist Jean-Luc Marteau and author-illustrator Nicolas Jolivot.

German :

Diese Ausstellung vereint die Arbeiten von Jean-Luc Marteau, Töpfer und Keramiker, und Nicolas Jolivot, Autor und Illustrator.

Italiano :

Questa mostra riunisce le opere del ceramista Jean-Luc Marteau e dell’autore-illustratore Nicolas Jolivot.

Espanol :

Esta exposición reúne la obra del ceramista Jean-Luc Marteau y del autor-ilustrador Nicolas Jolivot.

L’événement Exposition - Ce qui reste du voyage Saumur a été mis à jour le 2025-07-27 par SPL SAUMUR VAL DE LOIRE TOURISME