Exposition - Ce qui reste du voyage
Rue Molière Saumur Maine-et-Loire
Cette exposition réunit le travail de Jean-Luc Marteau, potier-céramiste, et de Nicolas Jolivot, auteur-illustrateur.
Rue Molière Saumur 49400 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire +33 2 41 83 30 31 villearthistoire@saumur.fr
English :
This exhibition brings together the work of potter-ceramist Jean-Luc Marteau and author-illustrator Nicolas Jolivot.
German :
Diese Ausstellung vereint die Arbeiten von Jean-Luc Marteau, Töpfer und Keramiker, und Nicolas Jolivot, Autor und Illustrator.
Italiano :
Questa mostra riunisce le opere del ceramista Jean-Luc Marteau e dell’autore-illustratore Nicolas Jolivot.
Espanol :
Esta exposición reúne la obra del ceramista Jean-Luc Marteau y del autor-ilustrador Nicolas Jolivot.
