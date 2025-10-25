Exposition Cédric MARACHIAN Espace Chabrillan Montélimar

Exposition Cédric MARACHIAN

Espace Chabrillan 127 rue Pierre Julien Montélimar Drôme

Artiste-peintre d’inspiration expressionniste né sous Pompidou, diplômé de l’école supérieure d’autodidaxie, professionnel depuis 25 ans, Cédric Marachian signait ses oeuvres de jeunesse sous le pseudonyme de Hamlet1888 avant de tomber le masque en 2012.

Espace Chabrillan 127 rue Pierre Julien Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 00 25 45 arts.plastiques@montelimar.fr

English :

An expressionist painter born under Pompidou, a graduate of the École supérieure d’autodidaxie and a professional for 25 years, Cédric Marachian signed his early works under the pseudonym Hamlet1888 before dropping the mask in 2012.

German :

Der unter Pompidou geborene, expressionistisch inspirierte Kunstmaler Cédric Marachian, Absolvent der École supérieure d’autodidaxie und seit 25 Jahren professionell tätig, signierte seine Jugendwerke unter dem Pseudonym Hamlet1888, bevor er 2012 die Maske fallen ließ.

Italiano :

Pittore espressionista nato sotto Pompidou, diplomato all’Ecole Supérieure d’Autodidaxie e professionista da 25 anni, Cédric Marachian ha firmato le sue prime opere con lo pseudonimo Hamlet1888 prima di gettare la maschera nel 2012.

Espanol :

Pintor expresionista nacido bajo el Pompidou, diplomado de la Escuela Superior de Autodidaxia y profesional desde hace 25 años, Cédric Marachian firmó sus primeras obras bajo el seudónimo Hamlet1888 antes de abandonar la máscara en 2012.

