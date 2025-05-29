EXPOSITION CÉRAMIQUE ET PHOTOGRAPHIE – Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française, 29 mai 2025 07:00, Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française.
Lozère
EXPOSITION CÉRAMIQUE ET PHOTOGRAPHIE Four à pain Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-29
fin : 2025-06-01
Date(s) :
2025-05-29
Exposition de céramiste Manu Lefebvre (vachamane, artéologue cèvenol) et de photographe Lionel Jullian. Vernissage, samedi 31 mai à 12h.
Exposition du 29 mai au 1er juin, tous les jours de 10h à 13h, de céramiste Manu Lefebvre (vachamane, artéologue cèvenol) et de photographe Lionel Jullian.
Vernissage, samedi 31 mai à 12h. .
Four à pain
Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française 48110 Lozère Occitanie embrinsdufourapain@gmail.com
English :
Exhibition by ceramist Manu Lefebvre (vachamane, artéologue cèvenol) and photographer Lionel Jullian. Opening, Saturday May 31 at 12pm.
German :
Ausstellung des Keramikers Manu Lefebvre (Vachamane, Arteologe aus Cevenol) und des Fotografen Lionel Jullian. Vernissage, Samstag, 31. Mai um 12 Uhr.
Italiano :
Mostra del ceramista Manu Lefebvre (vachamane, artéologue cèvenol) e del fotografo Lionel Jullian. Inaugurazione sabato 31 maggio alle ore 12.00.
Espanol :
Exposición del ceramista Manu Lefebvre (vachamane, artéologue cèvenol) y del fotógrafo Lionel Jullian. Inauguración, sábado 31 de mayo a las 12.00 h.
