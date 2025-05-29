EXPOSITION CÉRAMIQUE ET PHOTOGRAPHIE – Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française, 29 mai 2025 07:00, Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française.

Lozère

EXPOSITION CÉRAMIQUE ET PHOTOGRAPHIE Four à pain Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-29

fin : 2025-06-01

Date(s) :

2025-05-29

Exposition de céramiste Manu Lefebvre (vachamane, artéologue cèvenol) et de photographe Lionel Jullian. Vernissage, samedi 31 mai à 12h.

Exposition du 29 mai au 1er juin, tous les jours de 10h à 13h, de céramiste Manu Lefebvre (vachamane, artéologue cèvenol) et de photographe Lionel Jullian.

Vernissage, samedi 31 mai à 12h. .

Four à pain

Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française 48110 Lozère Occitanie embrinsdufourapain@gmail.com

English :

Exhibition by ceramist Manu Lefebvre (vachamane, artéologue cèvenol) and photographer Lionel Jullian. Opening, Saturday May 31 at 12pm.

German :

Ausstellung des Keramikers Manu Lefebvre (Vachamane, Arteologe aus Cevenol) und des Fotografen Lionel Jullian. Vernissage, Samstag, 31. Mai um 12 Uhr.

Italiano :

Mostra del ceramista Manu Lefebvre (vachamane, artéologue cèvenol) e del fotografo Lionel Jullian. Inaugurazione sabato 31 maggio alle ore 12.00.

Espanol :

Exposición del ceramista Manu Lefebvre (vachamane, artéologue cèvenol) y del fotógrafo Lionel Jullian. Inauguración, sábado 31 de mayo a las 12.00 h.

