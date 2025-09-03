Exposition SARL Le Maine Giraud Champagne-Vigny

SARL Le Maine Giraud Le Maine Giraud Champagne-Vigny Charente

Début : Dimanche 2025-09-03

fin : 2025-09-27

2025-09-03

Le Domaine viticole Le Maine Giraud accueille une exposition des artistes Arts et Lettres de Charente.

SARL Le Maine Giraud Le Maine Giraud Champagne-Vigny 16250 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine al.charente@gmail.com

English : Exposition

The Le Maine Giraud wine estate is hosting an exhibition by artists from Arts et Lettres de Charente.

German : Exposition

Das Weingut Le Maine Giraud beherbergt eine Ausstellung der Künstler Arts et Lettres de Charente.

Italiano : Exposition

Il Domaine Viticole Le Maine Giraud ospita una mostra degli artisti Arts et Lettres de Charente.

Espanol : Exposition

El Domaine Viticole Le Maine Giraud acoge una exposición de los artistas Arts et Lettres de Charente.

