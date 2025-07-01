Exposition Chapelle Notre N.D. de sechaud Châlus 1 juillet 2025 14:00
Haute-Vienne
Exposition Chapelle Notre N.D. de sechaud Lieu-dit La Chapelle Séchaud Châlus Haute-Vienne
Exposition a la Chapelle Notre Dame de Sechaud avec les artistes: CLAUDE David, Sculpteur et Sandrine MILLET, Peinture Tempera. .
Lieu-dit La Chapelle Séchaud
Châlus 87230 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
