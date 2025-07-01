Exposition Chapelle Notre N.D. de sechaud Châlus 1 juillet 2025 14:00

Haute-Vienne

Exposition Chapelle Notre N.D. de sechaud  Lieu-dit La Chapelle Séchaud Châlus Haute-Vienne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-01 14:00:00
fin : 2025-07-25 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-01

Exposition a la Chapelle Notre Dame de Sechaud avec les artistes: CLAUDE David, Sculpteur et Sandrine MILLET, Peinture Tempera.   .

Lieu-dit La Chapelle Séchaud
Châlus 87230 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine  

English : Exposition Chapelle Notre N.D. de sechaud

German : Exposition Chapelle Notre N.D. de sechaud

Italiano :

Espanol : Exposition Chapelle Notre N.D. de sechaud

L’événement Exposition Chapelle Notre N.D. de sechaud Châlus a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par SPL Terres de Limousin