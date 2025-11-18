Exposition CHAPLIN et le CIRQUE Marmande

Exposition CHAPLIN et le CIRQUE

11 Rue Toupinerie Marmande Lot-et-Garonne

Début : 2025-11-18 14:00:00

fin : 2026-02-12 17:30:00

2025-11-18

Exposition dans le cadre du 10ème Festival Mondoclowns.

CHAPLIN et le CIRQUE

Maquette du Cirque Capeyron réalisé par Bernard AGION

Affiche et photos originales du film Le Cirque de Charles CHAPLIN

Objets de collection à l’effigie de Charlot.

Entré libre .

11 Rue Toupinerie Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 64 44 44

English : Exposition CHAPLIN et le CIRQUE

Exhibition as part of the 10th Mondoclowns Festival.

CHAPLIN and the CIRCUS

German : Exposition CHAPLIN et le CIRQUE

Ausstellung im Rahmen des 10. Mondoclowns-Festivals.

CHAPLIN und der ZIRKUS

Italiano :

Mostra nell’ambito del 10° Festival Mondoclowns.

CHAPLIN e il CIRCO

Espanol : Exposition CHAPLIN et le CIRQUE

Exposición en el marco del 10º Festival Mondoclowns.

CHAPLIN y el CIRCO

