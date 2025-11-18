Exposition CHAPLIN et le CIRQUE Marmande
Exposition CHAPLIN et le CIRQUE
11 Rue Toupinerie Marmande Lot-et-Garonne
Début : 2025-11-18 14:00:00
fin : 2026-02-12 17:30:00
2025-11-18
Exposition dans le cadre du 10ème Festival Mondoclowns.
CHAPLIN et le CIRQUE
Maquette du Cirque Capeyron réalisé par Bernard AGION
Affiche et photos originales du film Le Cirque de Charles CHAPLIN
Objets de collection à l’effigie de Charlot.
Entré libre .
11 Rue Toupinerie Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 64 44 44
English : Exposition CHAPLIN et le CIRQUE
Exhibition as part of the 10th Mondoclowns Festival.
CHAPLIN and the CIRCUS
German : Exposition CHAPLIN et le CIRQUE
Ausstellung im Rahmen des 10. Mondoclowns-Festivals.
CHAPLIN und der ZIRKUS
Italiano :
Mostra nell’ambito del 10° Festival Mondoclowns.
CHAPLIN e il CIRCO
Espanol : Exposition CHAPLIN et le CIRQUE
Exposición en el marco del 10º Festival Mondoclowns.
CHAPLIN y el CIRCO
