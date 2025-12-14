Exposition Chat/caché Musée Pierre Noël Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

Exposition Chat/caché

Musée Pierre Noël 11 Rue Saint Charles Saint-Dié-des-Vosges Vosges

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-01-31

fin : 2026-02-21

Mais où est passé le chat ? Dans le jardin ? Sur le toit ? Chat/caché c’est un espace pour éveiller sa curiosité, pour découvrir en s’amusant, pour toucher, dessiner, courir, manipuler, jouer, chanter, …

Une exposition ludique pour découvrir des œuvres d’artistes, des activités et des ateliers thématiques, pour les enfants à partir de 18 mois.Enfants

But where has the cat gone? In the garden? On the roof? Chat/caché is a space to awaken curiosity, to discover and have fun, to touch, draw, run, manipulate, play, sing…

A playful exhibition of artists’ works, activities and themed workshops for children aged 18 months and over.

