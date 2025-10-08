Exposition Place Gudin Château-Chinon (Ville)
Exposition Place Gudin Château-Chinon (Ville) mercredi 8 octobre 2025.
Place Gudin Centre Culturel Condorcet Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre
Début : 2025-10-08 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-30 12:00:00
2025-10-08
L’exposition est présentée par les résidents du foyer des Eduens. Vernissage le vendredi 10 octobre à 16h30. .
Place Gudin Centre Culturel Condorcet Château-Chinon (Ville) 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 76 08 64 mediatheque@ville-chateau-chinon.fr
