Exposition Place Gudin Château-Chinon (Ville) mercredi 8 octobre 2025.

Place Gudin Centre Culturel Condorcet Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : 2025-10-08 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-30 12:00:00

2025-10-08

L’exposition est présentée par les résidents du foyer des Eduens. Vernissage le vendredi 10 octobre à 16h30.   .

Place Gudin Centre Culturel Condorcet Château-Chinon (Ville) 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 76 08 64  mediatheque@ville-chateau-chinon.fr

