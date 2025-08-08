Exposition Chédigny
Exposition Chédigny vendredi 8 août 2025.
Exposition
41 Rue du Lavoir Chédigny Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-08 15:00:00
fin : 2025-08-17 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-08
Exposition des photos de la fondation Besharat et des sculptures de Laurent Châtenay.
Vernissage le dimanche 10 août à 15h.
41 Rue du Lavoir Chédigny 37310 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 70 00 07 78 laurfau107@gmail.com
English :
Exhibition of photos by the Besharat Foundation and sculptures by Laurent Châtenay.
Opening on Sunday August 10 at 3pm.
German :
Ausstellung von Fotos der Besharat-Stiftung und Skulpturen von Laurent Châtenay.
Vernissage am Sonntag, den 10. August um 15 Uhr.
Italiano :
Mostra di fotografie della Fondazione Besharat e di sculture di Laurent Châtenay.
Inaugurazione domenica 10 agosto alle 15.00.
Espanol :
Exposición de fotografías de la Fundación Besharat y esculturas de Laurent Châtenay.
Inauguración el domingo 10 de agosto a las 15.00 h.
