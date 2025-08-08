Exposition Chédigny

Exposition Chédigny vendredi 8 août 2025.

41 Rue du Lavoir Chédigny Indre-et-Loire

Début : 2025-08-08 15:00:00

fin : 2025-08-17 19:00:00

2025-08-08

Exposition des photos de la fondation Besharat et des sculptures de Laurent Châtenay.

Vernissage le dimanche 10 août à 15h.

41 Rue du Lavoir Chédigny 37310 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 70 00 07 78 laurfau107@gmail.com

English :

Exhibition of photos by the Besharat Foundation and sculptures by Laurent Châtenay.

Opening on Sunday August 10 at 3pm.

German :

Ausstellung von Fotos der Besharat-Stiftung und Skulpturen von Laurent Châtenay.

Vernissage am Sonntag, den 10. August um 15 Uhr.

Italiano :

Mostra di fotografie della Fondazione Besharat e di sculture di Laurent Châtenay.

Inaugurazione domenica 10 agosto alle 15.00.

Espanol :

Exposición de fotografías de la Fundación Besharat y esculturas de Laurent Châtenay.

Inauguración el domingo 10 de agosto a las 15.00 h.

