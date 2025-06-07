Exposition Chocol’arterie – Chocol’Arterie Pacy-sur-Eure, 7 juin 2025 07:00, Pacy-sur-Eure.

Eure

Exposition Chocol’arterie Chocol’Arterie 13 bis chemin du Moulin Maheu Pacy-sur-Eure Eure

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-06-07

fin : 2025-06-09

Date(s) :

2025-06-07

Venez découvrir l’univers de plusieurs artistes locaux lors de l’exposition Chocol’arterie ! Peinture, photographie, sculpture… une belle diversité d’œuvres vous attend.

‍ Parmi les exposants Kiki Bourgeois, Joël Dhermant, Swann, Béatrice Bigaré, Urbexland Marie, et bien d’autres.

Une belle occasion de rencontrer les artistes et d’échanger autour de la création.

Infos 06 22 99 84 33

Entrée libre

Chocol’Arterie 13 bis chemin du Moulin Maheu

Pacy-sur-Eure 27120 Eure Normandie +33 6 22 99 84 33 sarah.vautier27@gmail.com

English : Exposition Chocol’arterie

Come and discover the world of several local artists at the Chocol?arterie exhibition! Painting, photography, sculpture? a wide variety of works awaits you.

??? Among the exhibitors Kiki Bourgeois, Joël Dhermant, Swann, Béatrice Bigaré, Urbexland Marie, and many others.

? A great opportunity to meet the artists and exchange creative ideas.

? Info: 06 22 99 84 33

? Free admission

German :

Entdecken Sie die Welt mehrerer lokaler Künstler bei der Ausstellung Chocol?arterie! Malerei, Fotografie, Skulpturen? eine große Vielfalt an Werken erwartet Sie.

??? Zu den Ausstellern gehören: Kiki Bourgeois, Joël Dhermant, Swann, Béatrice Bigaré, Urbexland Marie und viele andere.

? Eine gute Gelegenheit, die Künstler zu treffen und sich über ihre Werke auszutauschen.

? Infos: 06 22 99 84 33

? Freier Eintritt

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire il mondo degli artisti locali alla mostra Chocol?arterie! Pittura, fotografia, scultura: una vasta gamma di opere vi aspetta.

??? Tra gli espositori figurano Kiki Bourgeois, Joël Dhermant, Swann, Béatrice Bigaré, Urbexland Marie e molti altri.

? Una grande opportunità per incontrare gli artisti e parlare del loro lavoro.

? Informazioni: 06 22 99 84 33

? Ingresso libero

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir el universo de los artistas locales en la exposición Chocol?arterie Pintura, fotografía, escultura… le espera un amplio abanico de obras.

??? Entre los expositores se encuentran Kiki Bourgeois, Joël Dhermant, Swann, Béatrice Bigaré, Urbexland Marie, y muchos otros.

? Una gran oportunidad para conocer a los artistas y hablar de su trabajo.

? Información: 06 22 99 84 33

? Entrada gratuita

L’événement Exposition Chocol’arterie Pacy-sur-Eure a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par Office de Tourisme Seine Normandie Agglomération