Exposition Cofee Nest Gallery Aix-en-Provence

Exposition Cofee

Du 28/11 au 20/12/2025 le mardi, mercredi, jeudi, vendredi et samedi de 11h à 18h. Nest Gallery 28 rue Portalis Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Début : Lundi 2025-11-28 11:00:00

fin : 2025-12-20 18:00:00

2025-11-28

Nest Gallery présente la première exposition individuelle de l’artiste Cofee, qui façonne ses figures humaines et animales au travers du calligraffiti, un art mêlant calligraphie traditionnelle et lettrage de tag.

Nest Gallery 28 rue Portalis Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 58 94 87 06 contact@nestgallery.fr

English :

Nest Gallery presents the first solo show by artist Cofee, who shapes his human and animal figures through calligraffiti, an art form combining traditional calligraphy and tag lettering.

German :

Nest Gallery präsentiert die erste Einzelausstellung des Künstlers Cofee, der seine menschlichen und tierischen Figuren mit Hilfe von Kalligraffiti formt, einer Kunst, die traditionelle Kalligraphie und Tag-Lettering miteinander verbindet.

Italiano :

La Nest Gallery presenta la prima mostra personale dell’artista Cofee, che modella le sue figure umane e animali utilizzando i calligraffiti, una forma d’arte che combina la calligrafia tradizionale e il tag lettering.

Espanol :

La Galería Nest presenta la primera exposición individual del artista Cofee, que da forma a sus figuras humanas y animales mediante el caligrafiado, una forma de arte que combina la caligrafía tradicional y el tag lettering.

L’événement Exposition Cofee Aix-en-Provence a été mis à jour le 2025-10-15 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence