Exposition collective au Tympan Le Bourg Goujounac
Exposition collective au Tympan Le Bourg Goujounac jeudi 2 avril 2026.
Exposition collective au Tympan
Le Bourg Café associatif Le Tympan Goujounac Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-02 10:00:00
fin : 2026-04-30 13:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-02
L'exposition accueillera Sergine Gonet, Carole Liberge, Karina Schwab et Chantal Lessieu
L'exposition accueillera Sergine Gonet, Carole Liberge, Karina Schwab et Chantal Lessieu.
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Le Bourg Café associatif Le Tympan Goujounac 46250 Lot Occitanie +33 6 70 00 81 18 assoletympan46@gmail.com
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English :
The exhibition will feature Sergine Gonet, Carole Liberge, Karina Schwab and Chantal Lessieu
L’événement Exposition collective au Tympan Goujounac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par OT Gourdon
À voir aussi à Goujounac (Lot)
- Biennale d’Art Goujoun’Art Goujounac 20 juin 2026