Exposition collective au Tympan Le Bourg Goujounac

Exposition collective au Tympan

Le Bourg Café associatif Le Tympan Goujounac Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-02 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-30 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-02

L'exposition accueillera Sergine Gonet, Carole Liberge, Karina Schwab et Chantal Lessieu

L'exposition accueillera Sergine Gonet, Carole Liberge, Karina Schwab et Chantal Lessieu.

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Le Bourg Café associatif Le Tympan Goujounac 46250 Lot Occitanie +33 6 70 00 81 18 assoletympan46@gmail.com

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English :

The exhibition will feature Sergine Gonet, Carole Liberge, Karina Schwab and Chantal Lessieu

L’événement Exposition collective au Tympan Goujounac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par OT Gourdon