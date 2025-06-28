Exposition-Conférence « Chemin de Croix » de Jean-Michel Marche CSC Site Michel Dinet Toul 28 juin 2025 17:00

Conférence de Jean-Michel Marche proposée par Phil’Arts. Présentation commentée de la série « Le chemin de croix », proposition non conventionnelle de 14 tableaux à l’huile, sur le thème des épreuves traversées par les Hommes, entre catastrophes et espoir.

Jean-Michel Marche, pédagogue et artiste bien connu dans la région, a déjà eu l’occasion de présenter avec brio en deux heures chrono … Dante, son enfer et son paradis ! Cette fois, il propose une lecture imaginée de la destinée humaine en commentant sa série originale et laïque de 14 tableaux intitulée « Chemin de Croix ».Adultes

English :

Lecture by Jean-Michel Marche organized by Phil’Arts. Commented presentation of the « Stations of the Cross » series, an unconventional proposal of 14 oil paintings, on the theme of human trials, between catastrophe and hope.

Jean-Michel Marche, a well-known teacher and artist in the region, has already given a brilliant two-hour presentation … Dante, his hell and his paradise! This time, he offers an imagined reading of human destiny, commenting on his original, secular series of 14 paintings entitled « Chemin de Croix » (Way of the Cross).

German :

Vortrag von Jean-Michel Marche, angeboten von Phil’Arts. Kommentierte Präsentation der Serie « Le chemin de croix » (Der Kreuzweg), ein unkonventioneller Vorschlag von 14 Ölgemälden zum Thema der Prüfungen, die die Menschen durchmachen, zwischen Katastrophen und Hoffnung.

Jean-Michel Marche, ein in der Region bekannter Pädagoge und Künstler, hatte bereits die Gelegenheit, in zwei Stunden mit Bravour zu präsentieren … Dante, seine Hölle und sein Paradies! Dieses Mal schlägt er eine imaginäre Lesart des menschlichen Schicksals vor, indem er seine originelle und weltliche Serie von 14 Bildern mit dem Titel « Chemin de Croix » (Kreuzweg) kommentiert.

Italiano :

Conferenza di Jean-Michel Marche organizzata da Phil’Arts. Presentazione commentata della serie « Le chemin de croix » (La via crucis), una collezione non convenzionale di 14 dipinti a olio sul tema delle prove umane, tra disastro e speranza.

Jean-Michel Marche, noto insegnante e artista della regione, ha già avuto modo di tenere una brillante presentazione di due ore … Dante, il suo inferno e il suo paradiso! Questa volta, propone una lettura immaginaria del destino umano commentando la sua serie originale e laica di 14 dipinti intitolata « La Via Crucis ».

Espanol :

Conferencia de Jean-Michel Marche organizada por Phil’Arts. Presentación comentada de la serie « Le chemin de croix » (El camino de la cruz), una colección poco convencional de 14 óleos sobre el tema de las pruebas humanas, entre el desastre y la esperanza.

Jean-Michel Marche, profesor y artista muy conocido en la región, ya tuvo ocasión de hacer una brillante presentación de dos horas … Dante, ¡su infierno y su paraíso! Esta vez, propone una lectura imaginaria del destino humano comentando su original serie laica de 14 cuadros titulada « El Vía Crucis ».

