Exposition Couleurs des sentiments Galerie Label LN. Saint-Quentin-la-Poterie

Exposition Couleurs des sentiments Galerie Label LN. Saint-Quentin-la-Poterie mardi 15 juillet 2025.

Exposition Couleurs des sentiments

Galerie Label LN. 4 rue du docteur Blanchard Saint-Quentin-la-Poterie Gard

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-15

fin : 2025-07-27

Date(s) :

2025-07-15

Eve Grenet, artiste Montpelliéraine, revient cette année avec une nouvelle série à la fois douce et colorée, et tout aussi poétique et japonisante que les précédentes. Libre à chacun, d’imaginer l’histoire, qu’Eve vous raconte.

.

Galerie Label LN. 4 rue du docteur Blanchard Saint-Quentin-la-Poterie 30700 Gard Occitanie +33 6 83 27 51 93 label.ln30@gmail.com

English : Exhibition The colors of feelings

Eve Grenet, an artist from Montpellier, returns this year with a new series that is both soft and colorful, and just as poetic and Japanese as the previous ones. It’s up to you to imagine the story Eve tells you.

German : Ausstellung Farben der Gefühle

Eve Grenet, eine Künstlerin aus Montpellier, kehrt dieses Jahr mit einer neuen Serie zurück, die zugleich sanft und farbenfroh und ebenso poetisch und japanisch ist wie die vorherigen. Es steht jedem frei, sich die Geschichte vorzustellen, die Eve Ihnen erzählt.

Italiano :

Eve Grenet, artista di Montpellier, torna quest’anno con una nuova serie morbida e colorata, ma altrettanto poetica e giapponese delle precedenti. Sta a voi immaginare la storia che Eve vi racconta.

Espanol :

Eve Grenet, artista de Montpellier, vuelve este año con una nueva serie suave y colorista, e igual de poética y japonesa que las anteriores. Te toca a ti imaginar la historia que Eve te cuenta.

L’événement Exposition Couleurs des sentiments Saint-Quentin-la-Poterie a été mis à jour le 2025-07-11 par Destination Pays d’Uzès Pont du Gard