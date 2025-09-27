Exposition Couleurs Tableaux Sylvie et Bernard MIRANNE Place Emile Loubet Montélimar

Exposition Couleurs Tableaux Sylvie et Bernard MIRANNE Place Emile Loubet Montélimar samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Place Emile Loubet Hôtel de Ville Montélimar Drôme

L’exposition « Couleurs Tableaux » est un duo autour de la peinture et de la poésie. L’univers créatif et coloré de Sylvie et Bernard Miranne est une invitation au voyage à travers les émotions, les impressions et les paysages.

Place Emile Loubet Hôtel de Ville Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 00 25 45 arts.plastiques@montelimar.fr

English :

The « Couleurs Tableaux » exhibition is a duo based on painting and poetry. The creative, colorful world of Sylvie and Bernard Miranne is an invitation to travel through emotions, impressions and landscapes.

German :

Die Ausstellung « Couleurs Tableaux » ist ein Duett rund um die Malerei und die Poesie. Die kreative und farbenfrohe Welt von Sylvie und Bernard Miranne ist eine Einladung zu einer Reise durch Emotionen, Eindrücke und Landschaften.

Italiano :

La mostra « Couleurs Tableaux » è un duo basato su pittura e poesia. Il mondo creativo e colorato di Sylvie e Bernard Miranne è un invito a viaggiare attraverso emozioni, impressioni e paesaggi.

Espanol :

La exposición « Couleurs Tableaux » es un dúo en torno a la pintura y la poesía. El mundo creativo y colorista de Sylvie y Bernard Miranne es una invitación a viajar a través de emociones, impresiones y paisajes.

