Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Exposition Courants d’Iroise Rue du Coum Ploudalmézeau

Exposition Courants d’Iroise Rue du Coum Ploudalmézeau vendredi 14 novembre 2025.

Exposition Courants d’Iroise

Rue du Coum Médiathèque l’Odyssée Ploudalmézeau Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-14
fin : 2025-11-29

Date(s) :
2025-11-14

Jeanne LE GRUIEC expose à la Médiathèque l’Odyssée ses Courants d’Iroise   .

Rue du Coum Médiathèque l’Odyssée Ploudalmézeau 29830 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 48 62 94 

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Exposition Courants d’Iroise Ploudalmézeau a été mis à jour le 2025-10-18 par OT IROISE BRETAGNE