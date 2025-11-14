Exposition Courants d’Iroise Rue du Coum Ploudalmézeau
Rue du Coum Médiathèque l’Odyssée Ploudalmézeau Finistère
Début : 2025-11-14
fin : 2025-11-29
2025-11-14
Jeanne LE GRUIEC expose à la Médiathèque l’Odyssée ses Courants d’Iroise .
Rue du Coum Médiathèque l’Odyssée Ploudalmézeau 29830 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 48 62 94
