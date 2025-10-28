Exposition Crescendo Centre Culturel Romain Rolland Clamecy

Exposition Crescendo Centre Culturel Romain Rolland Clamecy mardi 28 octobre 2025.

Exposition Crescendo

Centre Culturel Romain Rolland 16 rue Romain Rolland Clamecy Nièvre

Début : 2025-10-28 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-02 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-28

Du 28 octobre au 2 novembre 2025, Crescendo expose au Centre Culturel Romain Rolland Peintures d’Armelle Musitelli, aquarelles et dessins de Joële Gottdiener, collages de Chantal Coupri et de Suzy Fredon, photos d’Anne-Caroline Dispot-Kearney et de Michelle Podoriezack, modelages de Catherine Laperrine Vernissage le 29 octobre 2025 dès 17h Ouvert tous les jours sauf lundi de 10h30 à 12h30 et de 15h à 18h .

Centre Culturel Romain Rolland 16 rue Romain Rolland Clamecy 58500 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

