Exposition Cuzanc’Arts Cuzance samedi 21 mars 2026.
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : 2026-03-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-03-22 18:00:00
2026-03-21
Cuzanc’arts 2026 met l’accent sur la sculpture
Cuzanc’arts 2026 met l’accent sur la sculpture. Avec Louis de Verdal, Hélène Van Dongen, Lili Dreyer et
Lorenzo Rappelli. Photographie, encre, aquarelle, peinture, pastel .
Pech de la Fosse Cuzance 46600 Lot Occitanie +33 6 27 15 62 49
Cuzanc’arts 2026 puts the spotlight on sculpture
