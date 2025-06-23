Exposition d’Alejandra Freymann Hôtel de Ville Trouville-sur-Mer 23 juin 2025 09:30

Calvados

Exposition d’Alejandra Freymann Hôtel de Ville 164 Boulevard Fernand Moureaux Trouville-sur-Mer Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-23 09:30:00

fin : 2025-06-27 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-23

2025-06-24

2025-06-25

2025-06-26

2025-06-27

2025-06-30

2025-07-01

2025-07-02

2025-07-03

2025-07-04

2025-07-07

2025-07-08

2025-07-09

2025-07-10

2025-07-11

2025-07-14

2025-07-15

2025-07-16

2025-07-17

2025-07-18

Du 23 juin au 25 juillet 2025, le musée Villa Montebello et la Fondation Antonio Pérez vous invitent à découvrir l’univers poétique et singulier de l’artiste espagnole Alejandra Freymann, exposée à l’Hôtel de Ville de Trouville-sur-Mer.

En résidence artistique à Trouville-sur-Mer, Alejandra Freymann a laissé libre cours à son imaginaire pour créer une série d’œuvres inédites, inspirées par la ville, son atmosphère et ses horizons changeants. L’exposition dévoile ce dialogue sensible entre une artiste et un territoire, entre la Normandie et la Castille-La Manche.

Entrée libre.

Ouverture de la mairie

– Du lundi au vendredi 9h30 > 12h 13h30 > 17h

Hôtel de Ville 164 Boulevard Fernand Moureaux

Trouville-sur-Mer 14360 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 14 41 41

English : Exposition d’Alejandra Freymann

From June 23 to July 25, 2025, the Villa Montebello Museum and the Antonio Pérez Foundation invite you to discover the poetic and singular universe of Spanish artist Alejandra Freymann, exhibited at Trouville-sur-Mer Town Hall.

During her artistic residency in Trouville-sur-Mer, Alejandra Freymann gave free rein to her imagination to create a series of original works inspired by the town, its atmosphere and changing horizons. The exhibition reveals this sensitive dialogue between an artist and a territory, between Normandy and Castilla-La Mancha.

Admission free.

Town hall opening hours :

– Monday to Friday: 9:30am > 12pm 1:30pm > 5pm

German : Exposition d’Alejandra Freymann

Vom 23. Juni bis zum 25. Juli 2025 laden Sie das Museum Villa Montebello und die Stiftung Antonio Pérez ein, die poetische und einzigartige Welt der spanischen Künstlerin Alejandra Freymann zu entdecken, die im Rathaus von Trouville-sur-Mer ausgestellt wird.

Während ihres Künstleraufenthalts in Trouville-sur-Mer hat Alejandra Freymann ihrer Fantasie freien Lauf gelassen und eine Reihe unveröffentlichter Werke geschaffen, die von der Stadt, ihrer Atmosphäre und ihren wechselnden Horizonten inspiriert sind. Die Ausstellung zeigt diesen sensiblen Dialog zwischen einer Künstlerin und einer Region zwischen der Normandie und Kastilien-La Mancha.

Freier Eintritt.

Öffnungszeiten des Rathauses :

– Montag bis Freitag: 9.30 > 12 Uhr 13.30 > 17 Uhr

Italiano :

Dal 23 giugno al 25 luglio 2025, il Museo di Villa Montebello e la Fondazione Antonio Pérez vi invitano a scoprire l’universo poetico e singolare dell’artista spagnola Alejandra Freymann, esposto al Municipio di Trouville-sur-Mer.

Durante la sua residenza artistica a Trouville-sur-Mer, Alejandra Freymann ha dato libero sfogo alla sua immaginazione per creare una serie di opere originali ispirate alla città, alla sua atmosfera e ai suoi mutevoli orizzonti. La mostra rivela questo sensibile dialogo tra un’artista e una regione, tra la Normandia e la Castiglia-La Mancia.

Ingresso libero.

Orari di apertura del Municipio:

– Dal lunedì al venerdì: 9.30 > 12.00 13.30 > 17.00

Espanol :

Del 23 de junio al 25 de julio de 2025, el Museo Villa Montebello y la Fundación Antonio Pérez le invitan a descubrir el universo poético y singular de la artista española Alejandra Freymann, expuesto en el Ayuntamiento de Trouville-sur-Mer.

Durante su residencia artística en Trouville-sur-Mer, Alejandra Freymann dio rienda suelta a su imaginación para crear una serie de obras originales inspiradas en la ciudad, su atmósfera y sus horizontes cambiantes. La exposición revela este diálogo sensible entre una artista y una región, entre Normandía y Castilla-La Mancha.

Entrada gratuita.

Horario de apertura del Ayuntamiento:

– De lunes a viernes: 9.30 h > 12 h 13.30 h > 17 h

