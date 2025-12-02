EXPOSITION DANS VOTRE OFFICE DE TOURISME RÉSIDENTS DU FOYER DES HAUTES GARRIGUES RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRE RÉEL Saint-Clément-de-Rivière

EXPOSITION DANS VOTRE OFFICE DE TOURISME RÉSIDENTS DU FOYER DES HAUTES GARRIGUES RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRE RÉEL Saint-Clément-de-Rivière mardi 2 décembre 2025.

290 Parc de Saint-Sauveur Saint-Clément-de-Rivière Hérault

Neuf résidents du Foyer des Hautes Garrigues de Saint-Martin-de-Londres, accompagnés par l’animatrice Judith Brunel, présentent Rencontre avec l’autre réel , une exposition d’art brut où formes, couleurs et émotions expriment leur vision du monde.
290 Parc de Saint-Sauveur Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 34980 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 48 20 05 28  animations@tourisme-picsaintloup.com

English :

Nine residents of the Foyer des Hautes Garrigues in Saint-Martin-de-Londres, accompanied by activity leader Judith Brunel, present Rencontre avec l?autre réel , an exhibition of raw art in which shapes, colors and emotions express their vision of the world.

German :

Neun Bewohner des Foyer des Hautes Garrigues in Saint-Martin-de-Londres präsentieren in Begleitung der Betreuerin Judith Brunel Rencontre avec l’autre réel , eine Ausstellung von Art Brut, in der Formen, Farben und Emotionen ihre Sicht der Welt zum Ausdruck bringen.

Italiano :

Nove residenti del Foyer des Hautes Garrigues di Saint-Martin-de-Londres, accompagnati dalla responsabile dell’attività Judith Brunel, presentano Rencontre avec l’autre réel , una mostra di art brut in cui forme, colori ed emozioni esprimono la loro visione del mondo.

Espanol :

Nueve residentes del Foyer des Hautes Garrigues de Saint-Martin-de-Londres, acompañados por la animadora Judith Brunel, presentan Rencontre avec l’autre réel , una exposición de art brut en la que formas, colores y emociones expresan su visión del mundo.

