EXPOSITION DANS VOTRE OFFICE DE TOURISME RÉSIDENTS DU FOYER DES HAUTES GARRIGUES RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRE RÉEL Saint-Clément-de-Rivière mardi 2 décembre 2025.
290 Parc de Saint-Sauveur Saint-Clément-de-Rivière Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-02
fin : 2026-01-31
Date(s) :
2025-12-02 2025-12-05
Neuf résidents du Foyer des Hautes Garrigues de Saint-Martin-de-Londres, accompagnés par l’animatrice Judith Brunel, présentent Rencontre avec l’autre réel , une exposition d’art brut où formes, couleurs et émotions expriment leur vision du monde.
290 Parc de Saint-Sauveur Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 34980 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 48 20 05 28 animations@tourisme-picsaintloup.com
English :
Nine residents of the Foyer des Hautes Garrigues in Saint-Martin-de-Londres, accompanied by activity leader Judith Brunel, present Rencontre avec l?autre réel , an exhibition of raw art in which shapes, colors and emotions express their vision of the world.
German :
Neun Bewohner des Foyer des Hautes Garrigues in Saint-Martin-de-Londres präsentieren in Begleitung der Betreuerin Judith Brunel Rencontre avec l’autre réel , eine Ausstellung von Art Brut, in der Formen, Farben und Emotionen ihre Sicht der Welt zum Ausdruck bringen.
Italiano :
Nove residenti del Foyer des Hautes Garrigues di Saint-Martin-de-Londres, accompagnati dalla responsabile dell’attività Judith Brunel, presentano Rencontre avec l’autre réel , una mostra di art brut in cui forme, colori ed emozioni esprimono la loro visione del mondo.
Espanol :
Nueve residentes del Foyer des Hautes Garrigues de Saint-Martin-de-Londres, acompañados por la animadora Judith Brunel, presentan Rencontre avec l’autre réel , una exposición de art brut en la que formas, colores y emociones expresan su visión del mundo.
L’événement EXPOSITION DANS VOTRE OFFICE DE TOURISME RÉSIDENTS DU FOYER DES HAUTES GARRIGUES RENCONTRE AVEC L’AUTRE RÉEL Saint-Clément-de-Rivière a été mis à jour le 2025-11-24 par 34 OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP