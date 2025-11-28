Exposition « Dantesque Ingrid Godon » Les imprimeries* Moulins
Exposition « Dantesque Ingrid Godon » Les imprimeries* Moulins vendredi 28 novembre 2025.
Exposition « Dantesque Ingrid Godon »
Les imprimeries* 1 rue Voltaire Moulins Allier
Début : Vendredi 2025-11-28 14:30:00
fin : 2025-12-20 18:30:00
2025-11-28
Exposition d’Ingrid Godon.
Les imprimeries* 1 rue Voltaire Moulins 03000 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 13 59 54 04 lesmalcoiffes@orange.fr
English :
Exhibition by Ingrid Godon.
German :
Ausstellung von Ingrid Godon.
Italiano :
Mostra di Ingrid Godon.
Espanol :
Exposición de Ingrid Godon.
