Exposition d’aquarelles MONTANER Montaner

Informations pratiques

Montaner

Exposition d’aquarelles

MONTANER Foyer Rural Montaner Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-09 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

Voici une proposition de texte élégante, poétique et développée pour l’agenda de votre Office de Tourisme Cœur Sud-Ouest, rédigée sans aucun mot entièrement en majuscules et avec des tirets pour les moments gourmands du vernissage

Exposition d’aquarelles à Montaner la finesse de la peinture à l’eau à l’honneur !

Laissez-vous transporter par la délicatesse et la légèreté des couleurs ! Du 1er au 9 août 2026, le charmant village de Montaner accueille une magnifique exposition d’aquarelles qui ravira les amoureux d’art, de beaux paysages et de sensibilité artistique.

Installée au foyer rural, cette exposition met en lumière le travail talentueux des élèves de l’atelier Pujo-Monfran. À travers une variété d’œuvres inspirantes jouant sur la transparence, les reflets et la lumière, venez admirer le savoir-faire et la passion de ces artistes locaux. Une belle parenthèse culturelle à intégrer absolument dans votre programme estival !

L’événement s’ouvrira en beauté lors du vernissage officiel organisé le vendredi 31 juillet à 18h00.

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MONTANER Foyer Rural Montaner 64460 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 81 92 21 commune.montaner@orange.fr

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English :

Here is a draft of an elegant, poetic, and well-crafted for the calendar of your Cœur Sud-Ouest Tourist Office, written without any words in all caps and featuring dashes to highlight the culinary highlights of the opening reception:

Watercolor Exhibition in Montaner: Celebrating the Artistry of Watercolor Painting!

Let yourself be swept away by the delicacy and lightness of the colors! From August 1 to 9, 2026, the charming village of Montaner will host a magnificent watercolor exhibition that is sure to delight lovers of art, beautiful landscapes, and artistic sensibility.

Held at the community center, this exhibition showcases the talented work of the students from the Pujo-Monfran studio. Through a variety of inspiring works that play with transparency, reflections, and light, come admire the skill and passion of these local artists. A wonderful cultural interlude that’s a must-see for your summer itinerary!

The event will kick off in style with the official opening reception on Friday, July 31, at 6:00 p.m.

L’événement Exposition d’aquarelles Montaner a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65