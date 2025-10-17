Exposition d’Arielle Carré Landeleau

Pénity Saint Laurent Landeleau Finistère

Début : 2025-10-17
fin : 2025-12-21

2025-10-17

Le Puzzle café vous propose une exposition d’Arielle Carré Quelque part

Exposition du 17 octobre au 21 décembre 2025 à Landeleau

Nadia Bousnoune
responsable artistique
09 53 51 59 21
06 71 00 46 74

Théâtre PUZZLE
22 Pénity Saint Laurent, 29530 LANDELEAU   .

Pénity Saint Laurent Landeleau 29530 Finistère Bretagne +33 9 53 51 59 21 

