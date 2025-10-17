Exposition d’Arielle Carré Landeleau
Pénity Saint Laurent Landeleau Finistère
Début : 2025-10-17
fin : 2025-12-21
Le Puzzle café vous propose une exposition d’Arielle Carré Quelque part
Exposition du 17 octobre au 21 décembre 2025 à Landeleau
Nadia Bousnoune
responsable artistique
09 53 51 59 21
06 71 00 46 74
Théâtre PUZZLE
22 Pénity Saint Laurent, 29530 LANDELEAU .
