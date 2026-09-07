Exposition d’art contemporain au château de Montherlant, Château de Montherlant, Saint-Crépin-Ibouvillers
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Château de Montherlant · Saint-Crépin-Ibouvillers
Informations pratiques
Exposition d’art contemporain au château de Montherlant 19 et 20 septembre Château de Montherlant Oise
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-19T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-19T18:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-20T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T18:00:00+02:00
Exposition d’artistes contemporains, au château de Montherlant: Cecilia Andrews, Ulysee Lacoste, Rémi Marcel, Coralie Salem, MarcelaPaz Undurraga et projection du court-métrage de Lucie Langlois
Château de Montherlant 1 rue de Gournay Montherlant 60790 CREPIN IBOUVILLERS Saint-Crépin-Ibouvillers 60790 Montherlant Oise Hauts-de-France 0615766287 château de Montherlant de la famille de henri de Montherlant parking a proximite
Exposition d’artistes conteporains dans le cadre du chateau de Montherlant
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