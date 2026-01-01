Exposition d’arts Salle Polyvalente Mittelbronn
Exposition d’arts Salle Polyvalente Mittelbronn samedi 31 janvier 2026.
Exposition d’arts
Salle Polyvalente 25 rue de Sarrebourg Mittelbronn Moselle
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-01-31 10:00:00
fin : 2026-02-01 18:00:00
2026-01-31
Plus de 40 artistes locaux seront réunis auteurs en dédicace, photographes, peintres, sculpteurs et créateurs aux univers variés. Un véritable parcours artistique, accessible à tous, petits et grands.
Sur place, un espace gourmand avec crêpes et petite restauration pour prolonger le plaisir. Organisé par le Lions Club de Phalsbourg.Tout public
Salle Polyvalente 25 rue de Sarrebourg Mittelbronn 57370 Moselle Grand Est phalsbourg.lionsclub@gmail.com
English :
More than 40 local artists will be on hand: authors signing books, photographers, painters, sculptors and creators from a wide variety of backgrounds. A true artistic journey, accessible to all, young and old.
On site, a gourmet area with crêpes and snacks to prolong the pleasure. Organized by the Phalsbourg Lions Club.
