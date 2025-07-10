Exposition d’Astrologie Galerie Jean Bouldoire Espalion 10 juillet 2025 07:00
Aveyron
Exposition d’Astrologie Galerie Jean Bouldoire 5 rue de la Grave Espalion Aveyron
Tarif : – –
Date :
Début : Vendredi 2025-07-10
fin : 2025-07-11
La nature et les rythmes du zodiaque avec Béatrice Crozat astrologue.
.
Galerie Jean Bouldoire 5 rue de la Grave
Espalion 12500 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 83 42 49 77
English :
Nature and the rhythms of the zodiac with astrologer Béatrice Crozat.
German :
Die Natur und die Rhythmen des Tierkreises mit Beatrice Crozat Astrologin.
Italiano :
La natura e i ritmi dello zodiaco con Béatrice Crozat, astrologa.
Espanol :
La naturaleza y los ritmos del zodíaco con Béatrice Crozat, astróloga.
