Exposition d’Astrologie Galerie Jean Bouldoire Espalion 10 juillet 2025 07:00

Aveyron

Exposition d’Astrologie Galerie Jean Bouldoire 5 rue de la Grave Espalion Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-10

fin : 2025-07-11

Date(s) :

2025-07-10

2025-07-11

2025-07-12

La nature et les rythmes du zodiaque avec Béatrice Crozat astrologue.

.

Galerie Jean Bouldoire 5 rue de la Grave

Espalion 12500 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 83 42 49 77

English :

Nature and the rhythms of the zodiac with astrologer Béatrice Crozat.

German :

Die Natur und die Rhythmen des Tierkreises mit Beatrice Crozat Astrologin.

Italiano :

La natura e i ritmi dello zodiaco con Béatrice Crozat, astrologa.

Espanol :

La naturaleza y los ritmos del zodíaco con Béatrice Crozat, astróloga.

L’événement Exposition d’Astrologie Espalion a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)