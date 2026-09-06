Exposition de Bonsaï Ferme du Charmois Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Informations pratiques

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Exposition de Bonsaï

Ferme du Charmois Allée Jean Legras Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-10-03 13:00:00

fin : 2026-10-03 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-03 2026-10-04

Venez assister à une présentation « KAZARI » de Bonsaï.

Entrée libre.Tout public

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Ferme du Charmois Allée Jean Legras Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 7 76 31 42 25

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come see a « KAZARI » presentation by Bonsa%EF.

Free admission.

L’événement Exposition de Bonsaï Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-09-06 par DESTINATION NANCY