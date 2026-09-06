Exposition de Bonsaï Ferme du Charmois Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Ferme du Charmois · Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Informations pratiques
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Exposition de Bonsaï
Ferme du Charmois Allée Jean Legras Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-10-03 13:00:00
fin : 2026-10-03 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-03 2026-10-04
Venez assister à une présentation « KAZARI » de Bonsaï.
Entrée libre.Tout public
0 .
Ferme du Charmois Allée Jean Legras Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 7 76 31 42 25
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come see a « KAZARI » presentation by Bonsa%EF.
Free admission.
L’événement Exposition de Bonsaï Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-09-06 par DESTINATION NANCY
À voir aussi à Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle)
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- Exposition Vivant-Mort Emilie Salquèbre Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 18 septembre 2026
- JEP 2026 Balade Nature MJC Lorraine Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 18 septembre 2026
- Concert Two Faced tribute to Linkin Park MJC Étoile Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 18 septembre 2026