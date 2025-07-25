EXPOSITION DE BONZAI A AVENE Avène

Quai des tanneries Avène Hérault

Début : 2025-07-25

fin : 2025-07-27

Exposition de bonzaï proposée par l’association Au Fil de l’Orb, à la salle polyvalente d’Avène.

Du vendredi 25 à dimanche 27 de 11h à 18h.

Vendredi 25 à 11h vernissage.

Samedi marché artisanal toute la journée.

Gratuit et ouvert à tous et toutes.

Quai des tanneries Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 40 25

English :

Bonsai exhibition organized by the Au Fil de l’Orb association, at the Avène multi-purpose hall.

Friday 25 to Sunday 27, 11am to 6pm.

Friday 25 at 11am vernissage.

Saturday: craft market all day.

Free and open to all.

German :

Bonzaï-Ausstellung, die vom Verein Au Fil de l’Orb in der Mehrzweckhalle von Avène angeboten wird.

Von Freitag, den 25. bis Sonntag, den 27. von 11 bis 18 Uhr.

Freitag, 25. um 11 Uhr Vernissage.

Samstag Kunsthandwerksmarkt den ganzen Tag.

Kostenlos und offen für alle.

Italiano :

Mostra di bonsai organizzata dall’associazione Au Fil de l’Orb, presso la Salle polyvalente di Avène.

Da venerdì 25 a domenica 27, dalle 11.00 alle 18.00.

Venerdì 25 alle 11.00.

Sabato: mercato dell’artigianato per tutto il giorno.

Gratuito e aperto a tutti.

Espanol :

Exposición de bonsáis organizada por la asociación Au Fil de l’Orb, en la Salle polyvalente de Avène.

Del viernes 25 al domingo 27, de 11.00 a 18.00 h.

Viernes 25 a las 11h.

Sábado: mercado artesanal todo el día.

Gratuito y abierto a todos.

