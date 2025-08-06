EXPOSITION DE BRODERIE D’ART Vialas

EXPOSITION DE BRODERIE D’ART Vialas mercredi 6 août 2025.

EXPOSITION DE BRODERIE D’ART

Médiathèque Vialas Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-06 10:00:00

fin : 2025-08-16 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-06 2025-08-12

L’artiste Elodie Martin, brodeuse d’art, vous présente ses créations poétiques lors d’une exposition à la médiathèque. Découvrez l’exposition du mardi au samedi de 10h à 12h30.

Vernissage le 6 août à 18h. Rencontre avec l’artiste le 12 août de 10h à 12h.

Médiathèque Vialas 48220 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 41 00 05

English :

Artist and embroiderer Elodie Martin presents her poetic creations at the mediatheque. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 12.30pm.

Opening on August 6 at 6pm. Meet the artist on August 12 from 10am to 12pm.

German :

Die Künstlerin Elodie Martin, eine Kunststickerin, präsentiert Ihnen ihre poetischen Kreationen während einer Ausstellung in der Mediathek. Entdecken Sie die Ausstellung von Dienstag bis Samstag von 10:00 bis 12:30 Uhr.

Vernissage am 6. August um 18 Uhr. Treffen mit der Künstlerin am 12. August von 10 bis 12 Uhr.

Italiano :

L’artista e ricamatrice Elodie Martin presenterà le sue creazioni poetiche in una mostra presso la mediateca. Scoprite la mostra da martedì a sabato dalle 10.00 alle 12.30.

Inaugurazione il 6 agosto alle 18.00. Incontro con l’artista il 12 agosto dalle 10.00 alle 12.00.

Espanol :

La artista y bordadora Elodie Martin presenta sus poéticas creaciones en una exposición en la mediateca. Descubra la exposición de martes a sábado de 10:00 a 12:30.

Inauguración el 6 de agosto a las 18.00 h. Encuentro con la artista el 12 de agosto de 10.00 a 12.00 h.

