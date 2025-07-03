EXPOSITION DE LA PALETTE PALAVASIENNE Palavas-les-Flots 3 juillet 2025 07:00

Hérault

EXPOSITION DE LA PALETTE PALAVASIENNE Palavas-les-Flots Hérault

Début : 2025-07-03

fin : 2025-07-09

2025-07-03

Exposition de La palette palavasienne

Peinture

Galerie Courbet

Entrée libre

Infos mtl@palavaslesflots.com

QUAI CLEMENCEAU

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie mtl@palavaslesflots.com

English :

From October 26th to November 1st Exhibition of Palavasian colors Figurative painting Courbet Gallery ? Free entrance Infos: 06 16 30 44 81 or mtl@palavaslesflots.com

German :

Vom 26. Oktober bis zum 1. November: Ausstellung der Farben von Palavasienne Figurative Malerei Galerie Courbet ? Eintritt frei Infos: 06 16 30 44 81 oder mtl@palavaslesflots.com

Italiano :

Mostra di La palette palavasienne

La pittura

Galleria Courbet

Ingresso libero

Informazioni: mtl@palavaslesflots.com

Espanol :

Del 26 de octubre al 1 de noviembre Exposición de colores palavasianos Pintura figurativa Galerie Courbet ? Entrada gratuita Información: 06 16 30 44 81 o mtl@palavaslesflots.com

