Exposition de la Saint-Jean à Goujounac – Goujounac, 20 juin 2025

Exposition de la Saint-Jean à Goujounac Le Bourg Goujounac

Début : 2025-06-20

fin : 2025-06-22

2025-06-20

Goujoun’Art fête la Saint-Jean !

Expos, concert, rando suivie d’une auberge espagnole… Vous pourrez non seulement profiter des oeuvres exposées par les trois artistes invité(e)s, Fred Camaret, Damien Dufour et Agnès Martin-Genty, mais vous partagerez aussi avec elles/eux les secrets de leur passion pour créer à votre tour des oeuvres qui vous surprendront ! N’hésitez pas à vous inscrire dès maintenant à leurs ateliers de création !

En proposant ces ateliers, Goujoun’Art souhaite encourager le public à se rapprocher des pratiques artistiques et du plaisir de créer. Votre présence donnera tout son sens à nos projets.

Vernissage vendredi 20 juin à 18h

Heures d’ouverture de l’exposition

* Vendredi 20 juin 15h-18h

* Samedi 21 juin 10h-20h

* Dimanche 22 juin 10h-18h

Concert gratuit Fête de la Musique

* Samedi 21 juin « BAOUBA » avec Fanta Sayon Sissoko et ses musiciens | 21h, sous la halle de Goujounac

Petite restauration sur place à partir de 18h30

Randonnée proposée en partenariat avec Rando Val

* Dimanche 22 juin rdv à 8h45 sur le parking du Rampeau à Goujounac.

Au cours de cette exposition des ateliers de création seront proposés par les artistes

* Atelier avec Fred Camaret | Max. 5 pers/atelier

Comédienne et plasticienne, Fred propose un atelier collage « La poésie du Ciseau-peintre »

– Samedi 21 et dimanche 22 juin 10h-12h

* Atelier avec Damien Dufour | Max. 10 pers. / atelier

Damien initiera les participants à un atelier découverte d’Ikebana

– Samedi 21 juin 10h-12h

– Dimanche 22 juin 14h30-16h30

* Atelier avec Agnès Martin-Genty | Max. 8 pers. / atelier

Agnès Martin-Genty vous propose un atelier d’une à deux journées sur le thème « Carnet de balade ».

– Samedi 21 et dimanche 22 juin 10h-17h .

Le Bourg

Goujounac 46250 Lot Occitanie +33 6 87 17 17 46

English :

Goujoun’Art celebrates Saint-Jean!

Exhibitions, concert, hike followed by a Spanish inn… Not only will you be able to enjoy the works exhibited by the three guest artists, Fred Camaret, Damien Dufour and Agnès Martin-Genty, but you’ll also be able to share with them the secrets of their passion for creating works that will surprise you! Don’t hesitate to sign up now for their creative workshops!

By offering these workshops, Goujoun’Art wishes to encourage the public to get closer to artistic practices and the pleasure of creating. Your presence will give meaning to our projects.

German :

Goujoun’Art feiert das Johannisfest!

Ausstellungen, ein Konzert, eine Wanderung mit anschließender Auberge espagnole… Sie können nicht nur die Werke der drei eingeladenen Künstler Fred Camaret, Damien Dufour und Agnès Martin-Genty bewundern, sondern auch die Geheimnisse ihrer Leidenschaft mit ihnen teilen, um Ihrerseits Werke zu schaffen, die Sie überraschen werden! Zögern Sie nicht, sich jetzt für die Workshops anzumelden!

Durch das Angebot dieser Workshops möchte Goujoun’Art die Öffentlichkeit dazu ermutigen, sich künstlerischen Praktiken und der Freude am kreativen Schaffen zu nähern. Ihre Anwesenheit wird unseren Projekten einen besonderen Sinn verleihen.

Italiano :

Goujoun’Art festeggia il giorno di mezza estate!

Mostre, un concerto, una passeggiata seguita da una locanda spagnola… Non solo potrete ammirare le opere esposte dai tre artisti ospiti, Fred Camaret, Damien Dufour e Agnès Martin-Genty, ma potrete anche condividere con loro i segreti della loro passione per la creazione di opere che vi sorprenderanno! Non esitate a iscrivervi subito ai loro laboratori creativi!

Proponendo questi laboratori, Goujoun’Art vuole incoraggiare il pubblico ad avvicinarsi alle pratiche artistiche e al piacere di creare. La vostra presenza darà ai nostri progetti il loro pieno significato.

Espanol :

¡Goujoun’Art celebra el solsticio de verano!

Exposiciones, un concierto, un paseo seguido de una posada española… No sólo podrá disfrutar de las obras expuestas por los tres artistas invitados, Fred Camaret, Damien Dufour y Agnès Martin-Genty, sino que también podrá compartir con ellos los secretos de su pasión por crear obras que le sorprenderán No dude en apuntarse ya a sus talleres creativos

Al ofrecer estos talleres, Goujoun’Art quiere animar al público a acercarse a las prácticas artísticas y al placer de crear. Su presencia dará todo su sentido a nuestros proyectos.

