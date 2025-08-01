EXPOSITION DE L’ARTISTE JOHN BALDWIN ET VERNISSAGE Abeilhan

Abeilhan Hérault

Début : 2025-08-01

fin : 2025-09-30

2025-08-01

Exposition exceptionnelle des œuvres de John Baldwin, artiste peintre britannique au Domaine Saint-Georges d’Ibry.

Vernissage de l’exposition le jeudi 5 juin 2025 de 17h à 20h.

Ce sera l’occasion de rencontrer l’artiste, de découvrir ses œuvres autour d’une dégustation gourmande.

Abeilhan 34290 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 39 19 18 info@saintgeorgesdibry.com

English :

Exceptional exhibition of works by British painter John Baldwin at Domaine Saint-Georges d’Ibry.

Opening of the exhibition on Thursday June 5, 2025 from 5pm to 8pm.

This will be an opportunity to meet the artist, discover his works and enjoy a gourmet tasting.

German :

Außergewöhnliche Ausstellung der Werke des britischen Malers John Baldwin in der Domaine Saint-Georges d’Ibry.

Vernissage der Ausstellung am Donnerstag, den 5. Juni 2025, von 17.00 bis 20.00 Uhr.

Dies ist die Gelegenheit, den Künstler zu treffen und seine Werke bei einer Gourmetverkostung zu entdecken.

Italiano :

Eccezionale mostra di opere del pittore britannico John Baldwin al Domaine Saint-Georges d’Ibry.

Inaugurazione della mostra giovedì 5 giugno 2025 dalle 17.00 alle 20.00.

Sarà l’occasione per incontrare l’artista e scoprire le sue opere con una degustazione gastronomica.

Espanol :

Excepcional exposición de obras del pintor británico John Baldwin en el Domaine Saint-Georges d’Ibry.

Inauguración de la exposición el jueves 5 de junio de 2025 de 17:00 a 20:00 horas.

Será la ocasión de conocer al artista y descubrir sus obras en torno a una degustación gastronómica.

