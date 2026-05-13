Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

EXPOSITION DE L’ARTISTE NICOLE BRETEAU

Musée El Casal Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-17 15:00:00

fin : 2026-08-16 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-17

Exposition de peinture de l’artiste Nicole Breteau

L’exposition est ouverte au public le mardi de 14h à 19h, ainsi que du mercredi au dimanche de 10h à 12h et de 15h à 19h.

Le musée est fermé les jours fériés.

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Musée El Casal Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 39 34 90

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English :

Painting exhibition by artist Nicole Breteau

The exhibition is open to the public on Tuesdays from 2pm to 7pm, and from Wednesdays to Sundays from 10am to 12pm and from 3pm to 7pm.

The museum is closed on public holidays.

L’événement EXPOSITION DE L’ARTISTE NICOLE BRETEAU Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR